Volunteer hosts are wanted at two Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest campgrounds this summer.

Campgrounds Seeking Summer Volunteers

U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Robin DeMario said it is looking for Kaner Flat and Silver Falls campground hosts.

"Campground hosts assist with greeting visitors, validating reservations, and sharing information about the area," DeMario said. "Other duties include cleaning bathrooms, removing debris off the trails and pathways, and ensuring visitors follow regulations."

What Volunteers Receive

Hosts have access to free firewood, water, dumpsters, and volunteer host clothing. They also don't pay camping fees, and the forest service may reimburse some incidental expenses.

Those interested must have their own RV. Hosts in the Silver Falls Campground may stay in the one-room cabin, which has water and propane.

Volunteer hosts must be age 18 or older.

“We are looking for people who are friendly, cooperative, and like to help others,” said Recreation Management Specialist Janie Pardo. “Ideally, people who enjoy the outdoors and are eager to learn and to share knowledge about the forest.”

How to Apply

For more information about the Kaner Flat Campground host opportunity, contact the Naches Ranger District. For Silver Falls, contact the Entiat Ranger District.