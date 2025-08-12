Road maintenance is closing several trailheads in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Closure Dates and Locations

The closures impact trailheads on the Methow Valley Ranger District near Washington and Rainy Passes along State Route 20. Washington Pass Overlook and Bridge Creek Trailhead will be closed Aug. 18 - Sept. 7, while Rainy Pass Picnic Area and Rainy Pass North, part of the Pacific Crest Trail, will close Sept. 8 - 25.

“Due to the popularity of these trails and high visitation rates in the North Cascades Scenic Highway corridor, other trailheads will fill up quickly,” said Methow Valley Ranger District Recreation Specialist Rosemary Seifried. “We recommend planning a hike in one of the lesser-visited parts of the Forest during the paving project."

All vehicles must be removed from these trailheads by the dates indicated or risk being towed.

Why the Closures Are Happening

The closures will address parking lot and entry road repairs to potholes, pavement replacement, and repainting parking lot stripes.

“The potholes at these sites are notorious. Despite the short-term impacts of these closures, it’s an exciting project that will have great benefits to our visiting public once complete,” Seifried said.

Safety and Parking Reminders

Parking along SR 20 is discouraged and poses safety risks to both vehicles and pedestrians due to passing vehicles and limited suitable parking.