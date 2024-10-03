USFS Warning About Dangers Of Hiking, Camping In Burn Scars

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) is advising recreationists to stay out of areas in the forest that have recently been impacted by fire.

USFS officials say the warning applies to areas that have recently experienced both wildfire or controlled burns.

Spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says even after a fire is out, there are still many hazards within its footprint.

"Dead or dying trees that remain standing after a fire are unstable, especially in high winds. The ground can also be unstable due to burned out roots beneath the surface and burned out stump holes."

DeMario says the list of potential dangers doesn't stop there.

"Loose rocks and logs within a burned area create rolling hazards. After vegetation has been burned away, rainfall that would ordinarily be absorbed by the soil could also run off extremely quickly, resulting in mudslides and sudden erosion."

DeMario adds that hikers who encounter a burn scar should find their way out of the affected area immediately and recreationists should never camp in an area showing evidence of a recent fire.