The Martin Fire continues to burn two miles northwest of Holden Village, triggering a Level 2 Evacuation Notice.]

How the Martin Fire Started

READ MORE: New Wildfire Places Holden Village Level 2 Evacuation Notice

Get our free mobile app

Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Service said the fire started from lightning Tuesday, continues to burn in timber and heavy dead and downed logs and is estimated at 60 acres.

Challenges Firefighters Face in Rugged Terrain

80 fire personnel are attacking the blaze, which is burning at high elevation in forests that have dried out all summer with excessive heat and drought conditions.

“The Martin Fire location is as rugged as the Cascade Mountains come- a really terrible piece of ground for firefighters or aircraft,” said Ian McCord, Incident Commander for the Pomas and Martin fires. “Our goal right now is doing everything we safely can to stop the fire from threatening Holden Village and other critical resources.”

Evacuations and Trail Closures Near Holden Village

All guests and non-essential staff have been evacuated form Holden Village and nearby facilities. The fire remains nine air miles from Stehekin.

Hikers are asked to stay off all trails and climbing routes beyond Holden Village, including Martin Ridge, Bonzanza Peak, Holden Lake Trail, Hart/Lyman Trail from Holden Village to the junction with the Upper Lyman Trail, Company Trail at Hilgard Pass, and Devore Trail at Tenmile Pass. A closure order is in effect ahead of the Labor Day holiday. The blaze is six air miles from the Pacific Crest Trail and poses no threat to that trail.

Pacific Crest Trail Remains Open

The Forest Service said to monitor Chelan County Emergency Management's Facebook page for updates on evacuation status.