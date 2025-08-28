New Wildfire Places Holden Village Level 2 Evacuation Notice

A new wildfire on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has put the town of Holden Village on alert for the second time this fire season.

The Martin Fire is burning timber in the Glacier Peak Wilderness area about two miles northwest of Holden Village on the Chelan Ranger District.

The blaze, which was sparked by a lightning strike earlier this week, had grown to approximately 30 acres as of Wednesday when two 20-person crews were battling the flames along with two helicopters, rappelers, and other aerial resources.

Get our free mobile app

A Level 2 "Be Ready" evacuation notice has been issued for all of Holden Village, including the Rio Tinto Mine water treatment plant but not for the area immediately surrounding Lucerne.

This week's notice marks the second time the small community near the western shores of Lake Chelan has been placed on alert due to a wildfire this year, and follows the issuance of a Level 1 Fire Advisory connected to the Pomas Fire on July 8 that remained in effect for six weeks until being lifted on Aug. 19.

Regarding the Level 2 notice, Chelan County Emergency Management wrote on its social media sites late yesterday, "Level 2 means there is a significant danger to your area and you should be prepared to leave immediately. During a Level 2 evacuation, you should pack your essential belongings, including a go-kit with important documents, medications, and toiletries. People with mobility issues, small children, or large animals should evacuate now, as they may need more time. You should stay informed by monitoring local news and be ready to relocate to a safe place outside the affected area."

Hikers are being asked to stay off Holden Lake Trail #1252 and Martin's Loop Ridge due to firefighting activity and for safety reasons, but the Pacific Crest Trail remains fully open with the blaze still six miles away from its location in the vicinity.

Further south, another lightning-caused wildfire is burning on the Naches Ranger District.

The Wildcat Fire is torching timber within the William O. Douglas Wilderness area below American Ridge near Bumping Lake approximately 34 miles northwest of Naches.

The blaze had grown to about 50 acres in size as of Wednesday with 60 fire personnel assigned to fight it, along with a pair of helicopters and other aerial resources.

Another round of thunderstorms has been forecasted to hit the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest today, when lightning could ignite additional fires.

The Forest Service says its aircraft will be flying several missions over the region's forestlands in the days ahead to look for any new fire starts.