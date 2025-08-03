Lightning storms late last week triggered several small fires in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest.

Forest Service spokesperson Robin DeMario said storms from July 31 and Aug. 1 sparked seven fires in the Methow Ranger District.

The largest blaze, the Center Fire, is six acres and crews are working to contain it with 15 smoke jumpers and a hotshot crew. The fire is located in the Pasayten Wilderness approximately 15 miles northwest of Mazama.

The Tamarack Fire is situated immediately adjacent to the Pacific Crest Trail near Tamarack Peak. It is a half-acre large and smoke jumpers are attending to the blaze.

Meanwhile, the Deception Pass Fire has blackened a quarter of an acre in the Pasayten Wilderness 17 miles northwest of Mazama.

The Hunter Mountain Fire is a tenth of an acre burning three miles to the west of Methow.

The Blue Creek, Grizzly, and Knife fires were all a tenth of an acre and have been fully contained.

DeMario notes there may be other undetected fires from the storms.