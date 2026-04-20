A 76-year-old woman reported missing in Okanogan County has now been located, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.

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Authorities say Nancy Cleeton has been found, ending a search that prompted a public call for help earlier in the day.

Search Focused on Okanogan Neighborhood

The sheriff’s office had asked residents in the Okanogan area to review home surveillance footage for any sign of Cleeton after she was reported missing Sunday morning.

Investigators said Cleeton was last seen at her home around 8 a.m. near Pine Street in Okanogan and was believed to have left on foot.

Description Provided During Search

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At the time she was reported missing, Cleeton was described as:

76 years old

4 feet, 11 inches tall

Approximately 108 pounds

White hair and blue eyes

Last seen wearing jeans and a purple sweatshirt

Authorities were particularly concerned due to her age and the circumstances of her disappearance.

Community Response Played Key Role

The sheriff’s office had urged anyone with information or video footage to come forward as quickly as possible.

Situations like this often rely heavily on rapid community awareness, especially in smaller North Central Washington communities like Okanogan.

What We Know Now

Officials have not yet released additional details about where Cleeton was found or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

No further information has been provided about her condition.