Human remains discovered at a homeless encampment in Spokane in April put an end to a three-year Okanogan County manhunt.

Remains Found in Spokane Homeless Encampment

Get our free mobile app

Okanogan County Sheriff's Office said the bones of Dylan Harrington, accused of murdering an elderly Omak couple at their property near Chesaw, matched the DNA discovered at the crime scene of the David and Gerlyn Covey homicide.

READ MORE: Search for Travis Decker Slows After Fewer Leads

Harrington, who was 25 at the time, was accused of shooting the couple, then burning and concealing their bodies. He faced two counts of first-degree murder, plus other charges, but police did not capture him. The Coveys were believed to have been killed sometime over the weekend of Feb. 12, 2022.

DNA Links Remains to Dylan Harrington

The sheriff's office met with Harrington's mother and brother Thursday. Both voluntarily submitted DNA samples, which matched the bones discovered in April.

Authorities offered a $10,000 reward for Harrington's capture. Okanogan County Sheriff Paul Budrow said he hopes the Covey family can move forward with some sense of closure.