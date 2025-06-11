Law enforcement officials believe they are still on the trail of murder suspect Travis Decker but are shifting tactics and redeploying resources, according to Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison

32 year old Travis Decker of Wenatchee is wanted for the kidnapping and murder of his three young daughters.

Morrison and the U.S. Marshals Service held another press conference Wednesday afternoon to update the public on the search to date and investigation into the kidnapping and murder of Decker's three young daughters who went missing on May 30th. Their bodies were discovered in a campground outside Leavenworth, WA on June 2nd.

Morrison told reporters the pressure is on Decker

"Every day that Travis is out there he is going to have to aim for perfection. He is not going to be able to make a mistake because all we need is one mistake and one day to go in our favor and he is going to be in our custody"

Morrison said trackers have found items of interest and possible evidence of Decker's location but would not elaborate.

Morrison thanked all of the agencies involved in the manhunt and the worldwide media coverage for helping circulate Decker's images to the public but said the search will likely be less visible to the public with a shift in tactics by the agencies tracking him.

"At this time the Chelan County Sheriff's Office is going to deviate our resources back to the investigation and working closely with the Chelan County Prosecutor's Office to insure our case for murder and kidnapping is ready to go."

There will be a shift in how resources will be deployed in the pursuit of the fugitive and the law enforcement presence will be less visible with a shift in tactics. The move is also an effort to allow local personnel to rest after the tireless pursuit for Decker, now in it's 11th day.

Morrison said residents of the Blewett Pass area where an intensive search has focused have been urged to remain vigilant but are free to move around.

Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith represents the area of the county that has been the been at the center of the manhunt and was in attendance at the press conference.

"I think the residents who live in the rural areas are very concerned. We're living a little on edge, looking over our shoulder a little bit more and noticing things a little bit more. Like the Sheriff says, if you see something out of place that you or your neighbor didn't do, why don't you go ahead and check on that and call it in."

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker's capture.

Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached or confronted.