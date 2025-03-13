Portion of Wenatchee Closed Amid Search for Suspect: Report

A largely unspecified police investigation is ongoing in Wenatchee.

According to Capt. Brian Chance of the Wenatchee Police Department, authorities have cordoned off part of downtown as they work to locate a person in the 300 block of South Chelan Ave:

The general nature of it is, we're trying to get an individual in custody in a residence here. We've got traffic shut down just to give deputies and officers enough room to work in front of the residence, being that we're on a one-way street.

Chance declines to speak on the "specific crimes or the incident itself - that's still under investigation. At this point, we're just here to attempt to locate this suspect."

Things reportedly came to a head following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon. It's unclear at this time if the suspect is armed, but there's personnel on the ground from at least two local agencies: Chelan County Sheriff's Office and Wenatchee PD.

Additional assistance has been sought from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and East Wenatchee PD.

South Chelan Ave. is closed and will remain so until further notice. In the meantime traffic is being redirected.

This is a developing story.