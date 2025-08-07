A Sunnyside man is wanted for murder and authorities are asking for help in finding him.

Suspect Identified in Yakima County Murder

Grant County Sheriff's Office said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 29-year-old Miguel Granados-Vargas for a homicide occurring in Yakima County. Authorities say he was last seen near State Routes 241 and 24, just south of the Grant-Yakima County line.

Timeline of the Deadly Incident

Late Monday evening, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an assault with a firearm. Witnesses said a suspicious man roamed an orchard north of Maple Grove. The victim reportedly took an ATV and attempted to locate the man.

Search Efforts Involving Drones and K9s

Deputies responded and found a 55-year-old man dead from an apparent homicide. They used drones and K9s to search for Granados-Vargas, but could not locate him.

Granados-Vargas is Latino, with a slim build, black hair, brown eyes, and glasses. He is wanted for second-degree murder. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at 509-574-2569.