Police Identify Man Found Murdered Near Orondo

Police in Douglas County have released the name of the man who was found murdered near Orondo earlier this week.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 68-year-old Adnan Abouammo of East Wenatchee body was discovered with several bullet wounds inside his vehicle on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 97 on Tuesday morning.

Get our free mobile app

On Thursday morning, a 16-year-old boy was arrested and booked into jail for second-degree murder in connection with Ammo's death.

The boy was arrested during the servicing of a search warrant in the 1400 block of Columbia Avenue in Bridgeport.

Investigators have not provided any details about what might have predicated the crime, nor if the man and the boy were acquainted in any way.

Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille says detectives are still pursuing several leads and interviewing possible witnesses, but has not said if police are still seeking any other suspects.

Ammo's eldest daughter tells KPQ that an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday to determine his exact cause of death.