East Wenatchee Man Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Murder
The man accused of fatally shooting his tenant in April pled guilty to second-degree murder Thursday afternoon.
READ MORE: GoFundMe Launched For Beloved Wenatchee Entrepreneur
East Wenatchee police claim 44-year-old Juan Estrada-Lopez entered the home of his tenant, 48-year-old Gregorio Garza, in the 100 block of Ninth Street Northeast and shot him once with a handgun. Officers arrested Estrada-Lopez for first-degree murder.
Get our free mobile app
As part of the plea deal, Estrada-Lopez pled guilty to second-degree murder and two charges of second-degree assault.
The standard sentencing range for second-degree murder is somewhere between 13 and 22 years in prison.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8.
U.S. Marshal's Service's Most Wanted Fugitives
From the U.S. Marshal's Service, these are the 15 Most Wanted fugitives.
The following individuals are considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend any of these fugitives yourself.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest United State Marshals Service District Office, the United State Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit a tip using USMS Tips.
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM