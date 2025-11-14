The man accused of fatally shooting his tenant in April pled guilty to second-degree murder Thursday afternoon.

East Wenatchee police claim 44-year-old Juan Estrada-Lopez entered the home of his tenant, 48-year-old Gregorio Garza, in the 100 block of Ninth Street Northeast and shot him once with a handgun. Officers arrested Estrada-Lopez for first-degree murder.

As part of the plea deal, Estrada-Lopez pled guilty to second-degree murder and two charges of second-degree assault.

The standard sentencing range for second-degree murder is somewhere between 13 and 22 years in prison.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8.