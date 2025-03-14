Following a closure of S. Chelan Ave at Kittitas Street Thursday afternoon, Wenatchee Police Department says authorities are still looking a suspect.

Capt. Brian Miller says occupants of a house in the 300 block of S. Chelan Ave exited the building. When police searched the house, they could not locate the suspect.

Capt. Miller declined to comment on who they were looking for and the nature of the warrant as this is an active investigation.

During the closure, Capt. Brian Chance said both Wenatchee Police Department and Chelan County Sheriff's Office took part in the search, and at the time, they were requesting assistance from Douglas County Sheriff's Office and East Wenatchee Police Department.

"The general nature of it is, we're trying to get an individual in custody in a residence here. We've got traffic shut down just to give deputies and officers enough room to work in front of the residence, being that we're on a one-way street," Capt. Chance told KPQ.

Authorities re-opened the road at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday.