A young man from outside the area was arrested Thursday after displaying a handgun at Liberty Bell High School in Winthrop, authorities said.

Get our free mobile app

Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around 12:05 p.m. in the school parking lot at 24 Twin Lakes Road. Witnesses reported seeing a black pistol dangling from the driver’s side window of a Jeep Wrangler. While the gun was not pointed at anyone, the suspect allegedly shouted profanities. Five students reported the incident, and three confirmed seeing the firearm.

The suspect, identified as a young adult male visiting his girlfriend, had briefly met her in the parking lot before heading off campus for lunch when he displayed the gun, authorities said. Students reported the incident to the school office, and a lockdown was initiated.

Officers located the Jeep about an hour later on Twisp River Road. The suspect and his girlfriend were detained while deputies investigated. The suspect, who denied possessing a firearm and claimed he only displayed a black holster, was arrested on multiple weapons charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds. He was booked into Okanogan County Jail. His girlfriend was released to a responsible adult.

The Jeep was impounded as evidence pending a search warrant.