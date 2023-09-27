$10,000 Reward Offered For Okanogan Co. Double Murder Suspect

The U.S. Marshal is offering up to $10,000 for help in tracking down a man who is still at large more than a year-and-a-half after a double homicide in Okanogan County.

Officers believe 27-year-old Dylan Harrington of Chesaw murdered an elderly Omak couple at their property near Chesaw.

They think Harrington was squatting nearby and stealing supplies from Dave and Gerlyn Covey, 80 and 66 years old, before shooting them to death in February of 2022.

Their bodies were found burned and covered with a sheet of plywood, which officers believe was an effort to conceal them.

The search for the Coveys began after the couple's truck had been found abandoned on Feb.13, 2022.

Detectives with the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office identified Harrington as a person of interest after they found the bodies.

He's wanted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of unauthorized removal or concealment of a body with national extradition.

"Dylan Harrington is accused of a most heinous crime which demonstrates a clear disregard for life," said U.S. Marshall Craig Ellis Thayer.

Harrington is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs about 145 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at (866) 865-8477 or submit a tip online.