Troopers Asking For Public Help With Hit And Run Near Bridgeport

The Washington State Patrol is asking for public help to find the driver or drivers who struck a pedestrian on State Route 17 about three miles north of Bridgeport in Okanogan County overnight Sunday morning.

The patrol says 59-year-old Arthur Binford of Spokane Valley was walking southbound between 3 am and 4 am when he was hit by one or more vehicles and was seriously injured.

Trooper Jeremy Weber says little is known about the crash except that the vehicles involved left the scene.

"Even if they would have seen that person walking earlier in that time of morning and thought it was kind of weird, just anything like that would help us out," said Weber. "We don't have a lot here, so we're trying to do everything we can to find out as much as we can, why it happened, and find out maybe who struck them and go down that road."

Binford was flown to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee with serious injuries.

It's not known if alcohol or drugs were involved in what troopers are calling a felony hit and run crash.

Binford was found on the right-hand shoulder of southbound SR 17.

Anyone with information that may assist in the identification of the causing vehicle or vehicles is asked to contact Sergeant David Kiehl at (509) 682-8141 or David.kiehl@wsp.wa.gov

Weber said they're not able to discuss the severity of Binford's injuries. "There's still very serious injuries involved," Weber said. "It gets to the point we're not allowed to give that information out with the hospital and HIPAA (restrictions) and things of that nature."