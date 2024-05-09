TV’s John Walsh To Feature Okanogan County Murder Case

TV's legendary fugitive hunter, John Walsh, will feature a double homicide case from Okanogan County on an upcoming episode of his "In Pursuit" program.

The case involves 28-year-old Dylan Harrington, who is wanted for the murder of an elderly couple near Chesaw in February, 2022.

Police say Harrington shot and killed 80-year-old Dave Covey and his wife, 66-year-old Geralyn Covey at their residence while burglarizing the property.

Harrington's alleged crime has since led to a $10,000 reward from the U.S. Marshals Service for information leading to his capture.

There have been several reported sightings of Harrington in North Idaho over the past two years, including one just last week.

Walsh's program profiling Harrington will air next Wednesday, May 15th on the Investigation Discovery (ID) network. Check local listings for broadcast times in your area.

