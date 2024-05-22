Okanogan County has experienced a rash of shootings in recent weeks, including two fatalities.

An Omak man was shot near Johnson Creek Rd. in the early morning hours of April 17. Deputies arrived only to discover that the man had been transported - via private vehicle - to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak.

The alleged assailant in this case was Sarah Hall. She was arrested and booked into Okanogan County Jail on first-degree assault charges.

A Brewster woman was fatally shot in her home on Keran Rd. on April 30. She was found in a reclining chair, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The alleged assailant in this case was the woman's husband. He was arrested and booked into Okanogan County Jail on first-degree murder charges.

A Tonasket man was found shot in a residential backyard near HWY 7 on the evening of May 14. The man was reportedly shot three times. He was transported - via medical helicopter - to the nearest trauma center.

The alleged assailant in this case was the victim's wife, Genovenya Vargas-Paniague. She was arrested and booked into Okanogan County Jail on first-degree assault and second-degree attempted murder charges.

A deceased woman was discovered in Twisp, near HWY 20, on the evening of May 18. The woman in question was identified as 49-year-old Sharon Gray. Her body was wrapped in a tarp, according to the Okanogan County Communication Center.

The alleged assailant in this case was 50-year-old Jason Rumohr. He was arrested and booked into Okanogan County Jail on first-degree murder, among other charges.

The Detective's Division is tasked with investigating assaults and deaths in Okanogan County. All of the cases above are under investigation.