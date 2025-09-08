The Wildcat Fire, burning near Bumping Lake in the William O. Douglas Wilderness portion of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest 30 miles northwest of Naches, sits at over 7,700 acres.

The latest update shows zero containment for the lightning-caused blaze. Officials say a cooling trend and a rise in humidity are moderating fire behavior, and firefighters are taking advantage by guiding the lower intensity fire away from structures.

A Level 2 "Be Ready" evacuation notice remains in place for Goose Prairie and Bumping River Road. State Route 410 remains open, but a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail #2000 from the intersection of Bumping Lake Trail #971 to Chinook Pass Trailhead at SR 410 remains closed. Bumping River Road is also closed at the junction with SR 410, but remains open to residents of Goose Prairie.

Crews are strengthening old control lines from the Schneider Springs Fire near the lake by reducing potential fuel for the fire.