Douglas County officials say work on the McNeil Canyon Road improvement project resumes today.

The contractor, Scarsella Brothers, revised its schedule after their employees, members of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302, District 5, voted to continue their strike this week. To keep the project moving, the company brought in an alternate crew.

Paving is now expected to wrap up by late October, with final cleanup and project completion by mid-November.

County officials say their top priority is finishing the project safely and before the weather worsens, and they thank the community for its patience.