Cle Elum Man Jailed After Allegedly Forcing Himself On Subordinate Co-Worker

A Cle Elum man is in jail after police say he sexually assaulted a subordinate co-worker at a short-term rental near Ronald last weekend.

The Ellensburg Daily Record says it happened during a weekend getaway which included the recreational shooting of firearms and a house party at the property where several people who work for the same employer were coming and going throughout the weekend.

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Police say the female victim told them that 44-year-old Jason Prescott Snyder, who is her supervisor where they are mutually employed, grabbed her and detained her inside a vehicle when she attempted to exit the car to retrieve her cell phone.

Court documents indicate Snyder allegedly tried to forcibly "make out" with the woman, who punched Snyder in self defense and managed to break free from his clutches.

The woman then reportedly took refuge inside the rental home and locked the door only to have Snyder break it down to retrieve his belongings before leaving the property.

According to a police report, when investigators contacted Snyder about the incident, he said the entire evening was a blur since he'd blacked out and didn't remember "much of anything" that had happened.

Snyder was arrested and booked into the Kittitas County Jail for indecent liberties, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

The firearms charge stemmed from accusations that Snyder was found in possession of an assault-style rifle that he is not allowed to have due to being a convicted felon.

The owners of the rental home say Snyder caused an estimated $750 in damage to the property.

Snyder made an initial appearance in Kittitas County Superior Court on Tuesday and remains in police custody.