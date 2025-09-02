More than a dozen wildfires are burning in the National Forestlands of Central Washington after a dry lightning storm moved over the region on Sunday night.

Among the numerous blazes are the Sugarloaf Fires, which have burned about 10 acres on Sugarloaf Mountain about five miles east of Plain; the Cougar Fire which is burning 11 miles northeast of Lake Wenatchee along Tyee Ridge and was last known to be about three acres; and the Mission Ridge Fire, which is torching timber, grass, and brush in the vicinity of Beehive Reservoir and was last listed at around two acres.

Crews are also tackling the Jack Creek Fire in the Enchantments area of the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, the nearby Stuart Lake Fire, and Labor Mountain Fire, which is located between the Standup and Stafford Creek Drainages.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say the fires are stretching firefighting resources especially thin and are pleading with the public to remain especially cautious with fire when visiting the forest.

All trails and roads in the French Corral area from the Entiat Valley have been closed and hikers are being asked to avoid the area.

No evacuation notices have yet been issued for any of the fires, which are all believed to have been sparked by Sunday night's electrical storm over the Central Cascades.