Campfires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest will be limited starting Friday.

USDA/United States Forest Service USDA/United States Forest Service loading...

The U.S. Forest Service - Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says it is implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions due to lack of spring rains and recent hot weather drying out forest fuels and increasing fire danger.

Get our free mobile app

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire outside of a designated campground or recreation site with established Forest Service fire rings or grills is prohibited. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a designated camground, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diamater barren or cleared of all flammable material is also not allowed. As always, fireworks are prohibited on National Forest System lands.

You may establish a campfire inside established fire rings and grills at designated recreation sites and in designated Wilderness areas except locations where year-round campfire restrictions are in place.

Pressurized or bottle liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, or heating devices when used in areas clear of all overhead and surrounding flammable material with three feet of the device are allowed, but the device must have a functioning on-off switch or valve to extinguish the fire immediately.