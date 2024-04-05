Potato Truck Rolls Down Embankment, Catches Fire, Injuring Driver

A Quincy man has injuries following a single-vehicle, rollover accident near Othello this morning.

The Washington State Patrol says the wreck occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on State Route 262 when 39-year-old Gabriel Vargas lost control of the semi he was driving, crashed through a guardrail and rolled down an embankment.

The semi, which was hauling a load of potatoes, caught fire.

Vargas was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake with unspecified, non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say he could face charges for causing the accident, which is still under investigation.