Beebe Ranch Garage A Total Loss In Fire, $250,000 In Damages

A garage and everything inside are a total loss from an intense fire Wednesday night.

The Orondo Fire Department arrived on the scene at Beebe Ranch, two miles north of the Beebe Bridge at about 9 pm.

They found a two-car garage with heavy fire inside.

A second alarm was added to the fire, which brought in crews from five surrounding fire districts - 26 crew members and nine firefighting vehicles.

A news release from the Orondo Fire Department said Firefighters made entry through a door and cut open the garage door for access to extinguish the fire.

There were two neighboring houses close to the garage that were initially threatened but spared from harm by the response.

Firefighters say the garage and its contents, including two jet skis, were a total loss with damages estimated at $250,000

One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene. There were no injuries to the fire personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Joining Orondo firefighters to assist in responding to the fire were Chelan Fire-Rescue, Manson Fire, Waterville Fire, Wenatchee Valley Fire, and LCH ambulance.