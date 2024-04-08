Fire Damages Garage In East Wenatchee

Fire damaged a detached garage in East Wenatchee Sunday evening.

The blaze occurred at a residence in the 300 block of North Keller Avenue at around 7:15 p.m.

Crews with Wenatchee Valley Fire Department (WVFD) arrived at the scene to find the roughly 1,000-square-foot structure fully involved.

The fire was quickly brought under control and crews had it fully extinguished within ten minutes.

WVFD says the homeowner's son started the fire when he spilled gasoline and it was ignited by a space heater.

Damage to the garage itself was minimal but the fire did destroy most of its contents, including two motorcycles.

No injuries were reported.

