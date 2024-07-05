Fire Update 4:00 pm Friday

"We're at 50% containment at this time," says Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett.

He attributes this to a "wonderful team effort between all the local resources and our local cooperators. We were able to get a dozer line around [the fire]. Great ground crew work with our engines - we had 37 fire apparatus on scene."

"Concerns right now include the humidity, which is critically low. We are continuing to cold trail it. We've got a dozer still on standby."

"We're about to have a planning meeting here at 4:00 pm to transition to releasing all local resources and having a state incident team take over at 7:00 pm."

As for air support, Brett says he received "two scoopers" out of Pangborn, as well as a "Type 1 large helicopter" out of Coulee City. This in addition to a Type 3 small helicopter - the first to arrive.

"Crews did an absolutely fantastic job," Brett raves.

Fire Update 11:45 am Friday

The Balsamroot Fire now stands at 250 acres.

A juvenile suspect has been remanded into custody. Little is known about the suspect; for now the Chelan County Sheriff's Office is not releasing any information, says Sheriff Jason Matthews.

Fire Update 10:45 am Friday

Chelan County Emergency Management has added a large portion of Sleepy Hollow Road to the fire advisory. It includes up to the area around Sleepy Hollow Heights, Eastview Lane, Edgewood Lane and Scenic View Drive.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett says firefighting efforts have been complicated by 20 fireworks caused fires Thursday night and Friday morning.

"We had multiple fires going all at the same time that completely tapped all resources we had," said Brett. "And this fire here has taken all the regional local resources."

Wenatchee Valley firefighters originally handled a fire in the lower portion of Horselake Road at 10pm and had it put out by midnight. The current fire started in the area at 3 am Friday.

Brett says they've had their hands full protecting area homes.

"We've protected probably 150 to 175 structures so far," Brett said. "No structures lost. No injuries."

Brett said they're patrolling in the Broadview Drainage. There's an active uncontrolled flank on the Horselake side of the fire headed toward Lake Wenatchee. The south flank toward Westview and Twin Peaks is actively burning.

One bucket helicopter is dropping water on the fire. A bulldozer is establishing a fire line at Westview.

State aircraft coming in include two type one helicopters, two water scooper planes, two fire boss scooper planes and a large air tanker.

The primary plan is to box in the fire in its current footprint. Evacuation notices will be extended to Sleepy Hollow Heights, No. 1 Canyon and doing structure protection in those communities if the fire continues to spread.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Wenatchee area from 12 noon until 10pm.

Local fire departments from around the Wenatchee area have a unified command set up with the local outlet of the Bureau of Land Management.

A state Type 3 Incident Management Team will take over firefighting efforts either tonight or tomorrow morning, according to Brett. At that point, all local fire departments will return to handling all other activity in the region.

The fire has been badged the "Balsamroot Fire"

Chelan County Emergency Management is asking residents to use its Everbridge system, which sends out alerts to cell phones automatically.

Ladder trucks protecting Broadview Friday morning - photo from Brian Brett Ladder trucks protecting Broadview Friday morning - photo from Brian Brett loading...

Fire Update 8:50 am Friday

Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 1 Fire Advisory for North Wenatchee. The affected area is Number 1 Canyon Rd, Day Dr, Lester Rd, Sage Hills Dr, Austin Ct, Deer Haven Ln, and Doe Meadow Ln

Fire Update 8:15 am Friday

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has confirmed one person is in custody under suspicion of starting the fire with fireworks.

Fire Update 8:00 am Friday

The state Fire Marshal's Office has approved a request to send extra resources to help fight the fire.

Aircraft are expected to arrive about 10 a.m. No buildings have been damaged but crews have protected about 60 homes.

The Sage Hills Trail system is closed because of ongoing wildfire activity.

That includes No. 1 Canyon to the Horselake Preserve.

Image from Chelan County Emergency Management Image from Chelan County Emergency Management loading...

Fire Update 7:15 am Friday

A Red Cross Shelter has been established at Wenatchee Seventh-Day Adventist Church in the 500 block of North Western Avenue in Wenatchee. Fire Update 6:30 am Friday Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 Fire Evacuation for North Wenatchee, Leave now. The new affected area west and south of the fire, and includes Westwick Rd., Kookaburro Run, Westview Drive, Westmoreland Drive and Maple Street West of the Canal. Fire Update 5:30 am Friday The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 - Go Now - Fire Evacuation for Horselake and Broadview Wenatchee. The affected area is Broadhurst and Maiden Lane from Broadhurst to the end. Chelan County Emergency Management says current conditions present a specific and immediate threat to the life and safety of persons within the area. Police have reestablished a staging area at the Morman Church on Maiden Lane. Residents are being asked to monitor local radio stations and Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook for updates.

Fire Update 4 am Friday

Evacuation notices are underway from a 3-alarm fire in the 1800 block of Horselake Road in Wenatchee.

The fire is in the northwest portion of the city and has been burning downslope toward the Wenatchee River.

Police and fire crews have established a staging area at the Wenatchee Walmart.

As of 4 am Friday, residents were being served Level 3 evacuation notices for the entire area from the fire's location back to Walmart and to Maiden Lane.