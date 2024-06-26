Wenatchee Tree Rescue Of Cat, Woman Is Break From Wildfire Drama

A local resident is safe after being rescued from a tree by Wenatchee Valley Firefighters.

The woman had climbed the tree in Memorial Park to rescue her kitten.

Firefighters say they don't normally rescue cats from trees but made an exception because the woman was also stuck.

They don't recommend people going up into trees for a stuck cat because the animals generally find their way back to the ground safely once they've calmed down.

The ordeal was a break from an intense several days for Wenatchee Valley Firefighters, who put out two major brush fires in the past weekend.

A third-alarm brushfire in No. 2 Canyon threatened dozens of homes and caused Level 3 evacuations before being contained Sunday evening.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett says fires in the Wenatchee foothills always present dangers.

"The potential is enormous anytime we get these fires on the slopes right above the city," said Brett. "The probably of them burning down, being wind driven into the city is very high."

Also, a fire near the Rock Island Dam led to some drama on Friday afternoon.

Luckily, the blaze was isolated to about 50 acres between SR 28 and the Columbia River which the highway straddles.

The fire danger could be elevated for the next week or so because of strong westerly wind coming across the Cascades.

It's being caused by a low-pressure system that's rather consistently hung out in the Gulf of Alaska which has been driving intermittent dry cold fronts into the Northwest. The pattern brings heavy wind and low humidity.

The state Department of Natura Resources is otherwise forecasting an average wildfire season in eastern Washington.