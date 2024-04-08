Man Found Dead After Reported House Fire In Wenatchee

One person is dead following a mobile home fire in Wenatchee on Sunday evening.

Crews from Wenatchee Valley Fire Department were dispatched to the blaze in the 2100 block of Chapman Road at around 7:25 p.m.

Fire Chief Brian Brett says while crews were still en route to the fire, someone called to report that it was already out.

"When crews arrived they found a smoldering fire that was in the decay stage and largely extinguished due to lack of oxygen. Tragically, the home's occupant was found deceased right by the front door."

The victim is reportedly an adult male who was the home's sole resident.

Brett says the cause of the fire appears to accidental in nature and was possibly caused by a lit cigarette.

"We're looking into the cause as accidental due to discarded smoking material."

The fire's exact cause remains under investigation.

Damage to the residence was minimal.