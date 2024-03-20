Wenatchee Valley Fire Crews Sent To Rural Kittitas Co. Brush Fire

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department sent several vehicles to a wildfire in a backcountry area in Kittitas County south and east of Mission Ridge.

Crews were working to get line around the barn to prevent the fire from spreading at about 4:30 pm Thursday.

Wenatchee Valley Fires crews were sent to the fire because of easier to its location than from Kittitas County.

The only access to the fire is on primitive, unpaved roads. The Wenatchee Valley department is providing mutual aid to the fire.

Fire crews from Kittitas County were also sent to the fire.

The fire was reported to be fully contained and in the mop-up stage just before 5 pm Wednesday,