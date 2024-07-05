Brush Fire On Chelan Butte Chars Five Acres

Firefighters battled a brush fire on Chelan Butte last night.

Crews with Chelan County Fire District No. 7 responded to the blaze, which was located about two miles north of Chelan High School, at around 10:45.

The fire quickly spread to around five acres before firefighters were able to fully contain it by 11:45.

Fire Capt. Sam Belsky says mop-up crews were still on scene this morning monitoring for flare ups and hotspots and those efforts would be turned over to a crew from the Washington Department of Natural Resources later today.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and under investigation.