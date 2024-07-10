New Fire Torching Over 100 Acres West Of Lake Wenatchee

New Fire Torching Over 100 Acres West Of Lake Wenatchee

There's a new wildfire burning in North Central Washington.

The Shoofly Fire is located about 25 miles west of Lake Wenatchee on the southeastern slopes of Shoofly Mountain within the Wenatchee River Ranger District.

The blaze is burning sub-alpine fir and an older burn scar on steep terrain, and has already torched approximately 102 acres as of this morning (Wednesday, July 10).

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

There are currently 69 personnel assigned to the fire, which is being attacked with a full suppression strategy by the U.S. Forest Service, including two fixed-wing and one rotary-wing aircraft that are making repeated drops of water and retardant.

No evacuation orders have been issued but Road 6701 is closed at the junction of Rainy Creek Road (6700), and three trails in the area have also been closed, including Heather Lake, Minotaur Lake, and Top Lake.

The popular Pacific Crest Trail, which is located only about two miles from the blaze, remains open and is not directly threatened at this time.

Recreationists are being asked to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely, and follow all updates on campfires and personal use restrictions.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and under investigation.

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires

Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.

Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

Filed Under: forest fire, lake wenatchee, Minotaur Lake, Shoofly Fire, wildfire
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ