New Fire Torching Over 100 Acres West Of Lake Wenatchee

There's a new wildfire burning in North Central Washington.

The Shoofly Fire is located about 25 miles west of Lake Wenatchee on the southeastern slopes of Shoofly Mountain within the Wenatchee River Ranger District.

The blaze is burning sub-alpine fir and an older burn scar on steep terrain, and has already torched approximately 102 acres as of this morning (Wednesday, July 10).

There are currently 69 personnel assigned to the fire, which is being attacked with a full suppression strategy by the U.S. Forest Service, including two fixed-wing and one rotary-wing aircraft that are making repeated drops of water and retardant.

No evacuation orders have been issued but Road 6701 is closed at the junction of Rainy Creek Road (6700), and three trails in the area have also been closed, including Heather Lake, Minotaur Lake, and Top Lake.

The popular Pacific Crest Trail, which is located only about two miles from the blaze, remains open and is not directly threatened at this time.

Recreationists are being asked to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely, and follow all updates on campfires and personal use restrictions.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and under investigation.