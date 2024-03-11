Woman Injured When Vehicle Crashes on Icy Mission Ridge Rd.

A woman is recovering from a crash on Mission Ridge Road Monday morning in icy conditions.

Deputies say the woman was reported to be traveling up the road in the 2900 block at about 7:30 am when she lost control and went over an embankment and struck two trees that stopped her from going further down the embankment.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Spokesperson Kay McKellar says fire crews were able to get to the woman and extract her from the vehicle

“Our guys came, and they stabilized the bank so they could use a ladder and help her up,” said McKellar

The woman was taken to Confluence Health Central Campus with minor injuries. According to McKellar, she was driving a pickup truck that went over the embankment.

McKellar says the roadway was icy at the high elevation.

"Even though it's starting to be springy, the road up to Mission Ridge can be slick still," McKellar.

Chelan County Sheriff's Chief of Patrol Ryan Moody added that road conditions can change inside a couple of hundred feet of elevation this time of year.