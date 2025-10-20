Six Injured, Including 10-Month-Old Infant, In Crash Near Chelan Falls

Six people, including four children - one of them an infant, have injuries following a two-vehicle head-on collision on Saturday afternoon near Chelan Falls.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened on U.S. Highway 97 just north of the Beebe Bridge when an SUV driven by 22-year-old Jackson Mallory of Seattle crossed the centerline and struck a pickup truck driven by 21-year old Antonietta Garcia of Bridgeport.

Get our free mobile app

Garcia and all four of her passengers were injured in the crash, including a 14-year-old, an 11-year-old, and a 10-month-old, who were all transported to Lake Chelan Hospital for treatment, while a 10-year-old and Mallory were both airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Troopers say it's not yet known if impairment played a role in the collision, which blocked the highway for nearly four hours.