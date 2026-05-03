The Washington Apple Blossom Festival recognized the "Best Of" Award winners at this weekend's Arts & Crafts Fair and Food Vendors at Memorial Park in Wenatchee.

The food booths were chosen by a panel of judges. I volunteered but was not among them. Maybe next year!

The Arts & Crafts booth award winners are

Best of Show:

Amelia Doolittle Art Auburn, WA

"Beautifully displayed floral and forest tiny greeting cards, prints, and acrylic paintings made from home"

2nd Place:

Sunstone Pottery and Glass, Snohomish, WA

"Pottery and stained glass"

3rd Place:

Owl & Possum, Edmonds, WA

"Handmade Perfumes, Body Oils, Body Wash, Candles, Room Sprays and Reed Diffusers"

Royalty Choice:

Rushing River Design, Camas, WA

"Rushing River Design creates resin and wood art inspired by nature. Each piece blends craftsmanship and creativity, capturing the movement of the ocean and the organic warmth of wood for your home."

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Food vendor winners:

“Best of Show” The Med Box by Mission Burger : Mediterranean items, pita sandwiches and smashburgers

“Best Customer Service” Puget Sound Pizza : Pizza slices

“Best Food Main Dish” Smokepoint BBQ : Loaded nachos with an option to add tri tip. mac and cheese, and BBQ sandwiches including tri-tip, brisket, or pulled pork.

“Best Value” Doner Platz: Doner Sandwich in a Toasted Ciabatta Pocket stuffed with steak or chicken, cheese, fresh veggies, and sauce.

“Community Choice” Cakes for College: Funnel Cakes, Shaved Ice, Cotton Candy, Pickles