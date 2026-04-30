The city of Wenatchee will not have Pride banners displayed on city-owned poles during the month of June this year after it accepted the proposal from a conservative group to hang banners with a pro-family message.

The city received proposals from the local chapter of the Charlie Kirk-founded Turning Point USA and the NCW Equity Alliance

The city determined that NCW Equity Alliance's submission was incomplete and accepted the request by Keyton Lawter, the president of the local Turning Point chapter based out of Vector Academy at Grace City Church in Wenatchee.

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The Pride banner proposal was considered incomplete by the city because it did not include the banner dimensions to be displayed. The pro-LGBTQ organization has displayed Pride banners for six years and hosts an annual Pride Festival in Wenatchee each June.

The Turning Point USA package was considered complete and was accepted under the city's new 'first come, first served" policy on banners.

NCW Executive Director Juan Diaz told the pro-LGBTQIA+ community website Stonewall News Northwest that he applied and paid the $250 application fee on March 25th. Diaz was notified the same day that his application lacked the required banner artwork, including dimensions, but he wasn't able to complete the application until March 30th.

Lawter submitted the Turning Point USA application on March 26th, and the request was accepted under the first-come, first-served guidelines.

Diaz would learn through a Facebook post that Turning Point USA had been approved to fly its "Freedom: America's Family Month" banner on about 50 city light poles starting June 1st through 30th.

Turning Point USA family month banner artwork/ Chelan County GOP Turning Point USA family month banner artwork/ Chelan County GOP loading...

Diaz has appealed the decision but with no success to date.

In October, the Wenatchee City Council revised its banner policy requiring artwork submissions. The first-come, first-served cutoff was considered the fairest way to approve applications.

The East Wenatchee City Council revised its banner policy earlier this year and will only allow banners on city property that promote city-sponsored events.

Public reaction on social media has been divided, and a movement to urge Wenatchee business owners to display Pride banners has emerged.

In the aftermath of the Wenatchee City Council decision, a billboard sponsored by NCW Equity Alliance, YWCA, and Out NCW has been erected at the corner of 5th and Miller Streets in Wenatchee with the message, "YOU ARE LOVED"

Stonewall News Northwest reported residents have voiced criticism to the Wenatchee City Council.