The Wenatchee Police Department says a motorcyclist was killed Friday in Wenatchee.

The accident involved a pickup truck and was reported near the intersection of Western Avenue and Locust Ave. just after 10:30am

Sgt. Joe Eaton told KPQ he did not have any details beyond confirmation that a motorcyclist had died as a result.

Several blocks of North Western Ave were closed for the investigation. The identity of the victim or details of the crash have not yet been released.