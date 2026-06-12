The Wenatchee School District has been named the 2026 Regional School Board of the Year.

Regional Award Recognizes School Board

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The North Central Educational Service District recognized the board in the category of 'Working as a Team with District Administration.

Leadership During Budget Challenges

Officials say the recognition honors four years of collaboration and student-centered leadership during one of the most financially challenging periods in the district's history. In the face of $18.6 million budget restrictions driven by declining enrollment, rising costs, and federal funding uncertainty, the award recognizes the Board and Superintendent Dr. Kory Kalahar for guiding the district through a tough time.

Superintendent Praises Board's Approach

“What made the difference was the steady, principled leadership of our Board,” Dr. Kalahar said. “They showed up meeting after meeting, with a student-first mindset and commitment to doing this the right way.”

District leaders said transparency was central in the process. The Board communicated openly with staff and community through regular budget updates.

District Looks Ahead to New Programs

The district said that with the budget stabilized and federal funding restored for the 2026-27 school year, it is now focused on growing the Accelerated Pathways program at Wenatchee High School, Dual Language at Lewis & Clark Elementary, and expanded choice opportunities.