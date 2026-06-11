Sheriff’s Office Seeks Clues in Okanogan River Death Investigation
Police in Okanogan County have found a deceased person in the Okanogan River near Malott and are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the person.
Body Recovered Near Malott
READ MORE: Body of Ex-Reality TV Star Recovered From Okanogan River
The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, June 8. They found a white man about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with facial hair.
Investigators Unable to Make Positive Identification
Investigators say that due to the condition of the body and the lack of identification found on the man, they have been unable to make a positive ID.
Tattoo Image Released to Public
Police published a photo of a tattoo on the man's left shoulder, which appears to be a large black-and-gray illustration of a horned, animal-like creature with sharp teeth and a green background shading. The tattoo also includes a small red-colored detail near the bottom of the image.
Investigators ask anyone who recognizes the tattoo or has information about the man's identity to contact the sheriff's office.
This is the second death on the Okanogan River in the last two weeks, after 43-year-old ex-reality TV star Matthew Brown was pulled from the river on May 30.
Have You Seen One Of These Children Missing In March?
Gallery Credit: Dan Patrick