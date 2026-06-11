Police in Okanogan County have found a deceased person in the Okanogan River near Malott and are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the person.

Body Recovered Near Malott

READ MORE: Body of Ex-Reality TV Star Recovered From Okanogan River

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, June 8. They found a white man about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with facial hair.

Investigators Unable to Make Positive Identification

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Investigators say that due to the condition of the body and the lack of identification found on the man, they have been unable to make a positive ID.

Tattoo Image Released to Public

Police published a photo of a tattoo on the man's left shoulder, which appears to be a large black-and-gray illustration of a horned, animal-like creature with sharp teeth and a green background shading. The tattoo also includes a small red-colored detail near the bottom of the image.

Okanogan County Sheriff's Office Okanogan County Sheriff's Office

Investigators ask anyone who recognizes the tattoo or has information about the man's identity to contact the sheriff's office.

This is the second death on the Okanogan River in the last two weeks, after 43-year-old ex-reality TV star Matthew Brown was pulled from the river on May 30.