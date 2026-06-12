Search and Rescue teams in Chelan County rescued an injured hiker on the Colchuck Lake Trail last weekend.

Rescue Call Comes Late Saturday Night

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Chelan County Volunteer Search & Rescue (CCVSAR) and Chelan County Mountain Rescue (CCMR) teams were dispatched at around 9:50 p.m. to assist a hiker approximately three-and-a-half miles up the Colchuck Lake Trail.

Mountain Rescue Team Makes Initial Contact

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Officials say CCMR's team made initial contact with the hiker and helped them through the technical sections of the trail using a walking boot and trekking poles. Meanwhile, CCVSAR assembled a litter team and helped evacuate the hiker.

Overnight Evacuation to Trailhead

Both teams then packaged the hiker into a litter and carried them to the trailhead, arriving around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.