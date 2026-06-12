A brush fire burned three acres near Palisades Friday afternoon.

Fire Breaks Out Near Nelson Siding Road

READ MORE: Overnight rescue on Colchuck Lake Trail

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department said it happened just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of Nelson Siding Road and State Route 28.

Helicopter Assists Firefighters

Fire crews utilized a helicopter to help contain the fire by 2 p.m.

Officials say the fire appears to be human-caused.

There were no structures damaged and no reports of injuries.

Second Fire Quickly Contained Near East Wenatchee

According to Watch Duty, another fire happened between South Nile Avenue and S.R. 28 between Rock Island and East Wenatchee, but it only scorched a 20-foot by 20-foot area and was quickly contained.