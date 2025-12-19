A Washington State Patrol trooper has injuries after an Easton man rear-ended the patrol car near Cle Elum on Thursday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol said it happened around 4:25 p.m. on I-90 in the westbound lanes when a pickup truck, driven by 86-year-old Charles White, rear-ended the patrol vehicle, which was parked in the right lane with its emergency lights on.

A State Patrol report says the collision injured the trooper in the passenger seat, 30-year-old Chance Forman, and emergency crews transported him to Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg. The driver of the emergency vehicle, 23-year-old Jorge Ortiz, was outside of the car when the crash occurred.

Charges are pending against White, who was uninjured, but drugs or alcohol did not play a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.