Driver Charged With Vehicular Assault After SR 26 Crash Near Othello

Washington State Patrol troopers charged a driver they say was under the influence after a crash Tuesday night on State Route 26 near Othello.

Troopers say the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. when the sedan, driven by 32-year-old Yalil Pineda Santos of Mexico, veered onto the shoulder and struck the rear of a pickup truck parked along the roadway.

The pickup driver, 20-year-old Gael Navarrette of Othello, was injured in the crash and airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Troopers charged Pineda Santos with vehicular assault. He was also injured and transported to Othello Hospital.

