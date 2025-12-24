The North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit is looking into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Okanogan County.

It happened early Thursday morning, Dec. 19, at a home about 17 miles northeast of Tonasket.

Investigators say U.S. Marshals with the Special Operations Group, along with the Washington State Patrol SWAT team, were asked to take over the investigation as they were serving a nationwide arrest warrant for a man wanted on two counts of second-degree assault and one count of intimidating a public servant.

Authorities say the man was armed with a shotgun and made contact with officers. A shooting followed, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no additional details have been released.