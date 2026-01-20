A man is behind bars and his dog is dead following an armed robbery and vehicle pursuit in Okanogan County on Monday afternoon.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a grocery store in the 1000 block of State Route 20 (SR-20) at around 12:45 p.m. after a 9-1-1 call reporting a man who'd entered the store and pointed a gun at employees and taking items.

Deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle traveling west on SR-20 a short time later and attempted to pull it over but the driver reportedly fled before eventually pulling over after several miles near the turn for Havillah Road.

After the suspect pulled over, he reportedly refused to exit the vehicle but allowed a large dog that was traveling with him to get out.

Sheriff's officials say the animal immediately became aggressive and attempted to attack deputies, who used lethal force to halt its approach.

The suspect, 39-year-old Steven Seymour, was arrested and booked into the Okanogan County Jail on charges that were not disclosed by authorities.

In a post on social media, the Sheriff's Office expressed remorse for having to kill the dog during the course of the incident.