Otto Ross has spent the better part of a century shaping skiing in Central Washington, proving that the sport is as much about community and perseverance as it is about speed or skill.

Early Life and Learning to Ski

Born in Wenatchee on January 27, 1926, and raised in Orondo, Ross is ready to turn 100 on Tuesday. Ross learned to ski on homemade pine boards strapped to his boots with leather and inner tubes. He practiced in orchards and on nearby hills before graduating to rope tows at Badger Mountain and regular trips to Stevens Pass as a teenager.

Military Service and Return to Central Washington

After graduating from Wenatchee High School in 1944, Ross served in the U.S. Navy before earning a degree in agricultural science from what is now Washington State University. He returned home to manage family orchards in Orondo and Quincy, producing apples, peaches, and pears.

Ross begain teaching ski lessons in 1950 at Squilchuck and quickly became a leader in ski instruction and patrol across the Pacific Northwest. He earned ski patrol and instructor certifications in the early 1950s and helped establish ski schools at Ardenvoir, Echo Valley, and Badger Mountain. He later served as president of the Wenatchee Ski Club and held leadership roles in instructor certification programs.

In 1959, Ross was selected to represent the Pacific Northwest at Squaw Valley, helping demonstrate that volunteer ski patrols could meet Olympic-level safety standards. He served as part of the ski patrol and honor guard at the 1960 Winter Olympics, skiing alongside the Olympic torch during opening ceremonies.

Building Ski Instruction in the Northwest

Ross became a full-time ski instructor in the 1960s. When Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort opened in 1966, Ross joined as assistant ski school director, helping shape the resort's instructional approach from its earliest days.

One of Ross's most lasting contributions came through his early work in adaptive skiing. In the mid-1960s, he helped a student return to skiing after losing a leg in a car accident at a time when adaptive equipment and instruction were still in their infancy. His efforts helped open the door for broader access to the sport and influenced future adaptive programs.

Ross later trained in France at the National Ski School in Chamonix and taught in Megève before returning to continue instruction and mentoring ski teachers in the U.S. Over decades of teaching, his students ranged from first-time skiers to public figures and professional athletes, though colleagues say beginners were always his favorite.

A Legacy at Mission Ridge

His impact on Mission Ridge remains visible today, with the Ottobahn Magic Carpet and Otto’s Outback terrain named in his honor. Ross has received numerous awards, including induction into the Northwest Skiers Hall of Fame and multiple honors from the Professional Ski Instructors of America and Mission Ridge.

Even into his late 90s, Ross continued teaching regularly. He credits his longevity not to technique, but to staying active, engaged, and open to challenge — a mindset he sums up simply: “There is nothing wrong with the struggle.”

As he reaches 100 years old, Ross’s legacy stands as a testament to the power of mentorship, resilience, and a life lived on the mountain.