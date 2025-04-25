WSDOT’s Open House for Okanogan Pedestrian Improvements

WSDOT&#8217;s Open House for Okanogan Pedestrian Improvements

Omak, Okanogan, and Riverside residents are invited to share feedback on pedestrian and bike improvements at an open house Tuesday.  

Washington State Department of Transportation says they’re hosting a Pedestrian and Bicycle Feasibility Study Open to explore ways to make walking, biking, and rolling safe and comfortable on US 97 and State Routes 20, 155, and 215 at several locations in Okanogan County.  

A project team is currently studying options for improving trails, sidewalks, and intersections for improved access and better connection within the communities of Omak, Okanogan, and Riverside. The study is scheduled to finish this winter.  

People can offer feedback to help shape project priorities and the final plan at the open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 29, at East Omak Elementary School. 

