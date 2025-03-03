Mid-Valley Hospital Seeking Board Member

Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak is looking for candidates to fill a vacancy on its board of commissioners.

The opening is for the board's Position 1 seat which is being vacated by Richard Johnson, whose current term expires at the end of 2029.

Qualified candidates cannot be employed by Mid-Valley or its affiliates and must reside within the hospital's boundaries for Position 1.

Those interested in applying for the open seat should can apply to Lisa Easton at Mid-Valley's executive office via written letter to 810 Jasmine Street, Omak, WA 98841 or email eatonl@mvhealth.org.