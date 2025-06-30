Three people, including a child, have injuries after a two-vehicle collision near Omak Saturday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol said it happened at approximately 4:55 p.m. on State Route 97 when the driver of a SUV, driven by 40-year-old Christopher Twedell of Tonasket, ran a stoplight and struck another SUV driven by 43-year-old Garnet Summers.

Troopers say Summers drove on Dayton Lane and attempted to turn left on the highway when the accident occurred. Summers and her passenger, a four-year-old boy, sustained injuries. Medics took them and Twedell to Mid Valley Hospital.

Charges are pending against Twedell and State Patrol said drugs and alcohol played a factor in the accident which blocked the roadway for several hours.