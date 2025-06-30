Three People Injured in Accident Near Omak
Three people, including a child, have injuries after a two-vehicle collision near Omak Saturday afternoon.
Get our free mobile app
Washington State Patrol said it happened at approximately 4:55 p.m. on State Route 97 when the driver of a SUV, driven by 40-year-old Christopher Twedell of Tonasket, ran a stoplight and struck another SUV driven by 43-year-old Garnet Summers.
Troopers say Summers drove on Dayton Lane and attempted to turn left on the highway when the accident occurred. Summers and her passenger, a four-year-old boy, sustained injuries. Medics took them and Twedell to Mid Valley Hospital.
Charges are pending against Twedell and State Patrol said drugs and alcohol played a factor in the accident which blocked the roadway for several hours.
12 California, Utah and Washington Truck Stops on the "Do Not Stop" List
A viral post has listed these locations as places not to stop to rest and recover.
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart